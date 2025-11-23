Support Clifton Public Library

Clifton Main Memorial Library, 292 Piaget Avenue, Clifton 07011, or Allwood Branch Library, 44 Lyall Road, Clifton 07012, or visit and print out from our website CLIFTON, NJ – How about treating yourself AND donating to the Clifton Public Library? Support the FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library Fundraiser. The Shannon Rose (Dine-In or To-Go) Clifton, 98 Kingsland Rd, Clifton, NJ, has graciously agreed to donate 10% of sales on Wednesday, November 19th, and Thursday, November 20th (excluding alcohol, taxes, tips, and gift card sales). You can enjoy appetizers, lunch, or dinner. Guests must show Dining to Donate flyer when ordering. Only a valid Dining to Donate printed or digital flyer will be counted for donation. You may pick up a flyer at the292 Piaget Avenue, Clifton 07011, 44 Lyall Road, Clifton 07012, or visit and print out from our website https://cliftonpl.org/friends-of-the-library . Any questions, please call the Clifton Library, 973-772-5500, Allwood Library, 973-471-0555, or visit the Clifton Library website, www.cliftonpl.org

(Due to HVAC work resulting in the closure of the building, please check our Facebook and Instagram pages for possible changes that only the Allwood branch has flyers)