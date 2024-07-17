Summer Specialty Camps 2024 In Clifton
July 7, 2024
CLIFTON, NJ – Join the Clifton Recreation Department for the “Summer Specialty Camps 2024” series.
Don’t miss out on these fun and exciting week long camps running in July and August. There are so many programs to choose from. In July the following programs still have registration available: Amusement Park Tycoon, Game Design Coding, Tennis and Broadway.
Amusement Park Tycoon:
July 22-July26, 2024 Ages 7-10
1:00-4:00pm $215 R/NR
Visit www.cliftonrec.com for event details
Game Design Coding
July 22- July 26 2024 Ages 10-12
9:00am – 12:00pm $215 R/NR
Visit www.cliftonrec.com for event details
Tennis Camp
July 22–July 26 2024 9:00-12:00pm
Ages 7-17 $215.00 R/NR Session 1
Visit www.cliftonrec.com for event details
Tennis Camp
July 29—Aug.2, 2024 9:00-12:00pm
Ages 7-17 $215.00 R/NR Session 2
Visit www.cliftonrec.com for event details
Broadway
July 29-Aug. 2, 2024 Ages 6-9
9:ooam-3:00pm $215R/NR
Visit www.cliftonrec.com for event details
For August there is still availability in the following programs: Ultimate Frisbee, Claws, Codes, & Constellations, Goin’ Camping Art, Brixology, Yummy Art, Jewelry Design, RE/CO Robot, Young Entrepreneurship, Intro to Sewing Machine, A1 Academy and Electricity & Magnet mania.
Visit www.cliftonrec.com for full program descriptions, dates, times, ages, fees and to register.
