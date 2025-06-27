Summer Program Registration

CLIFTON, NJ – Registration for the 2025 Clifton Recreation Department Summer programs is currently underway online at www.cliftonrec.com or you may register at the Clifton Recreation Department at 900 Clifton Ave. Programs include Summer Days in the Park, Future Leaders Program, Specialty Camps & Lessons, Family Events, and much more. The Summer Days in the Park camp program will run Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm, June 30th – August 8th, closed July 4th, and features two 3-week sessions. Participants will enjoy crafts, games, trips (optional and have an additional cost), special events, sports, large group activities, and more throughout each session. The Summer Fun in the Sun program is open to residents and non-residents. The Future Leaders Program is open to residents only.

Specialty Camps are one-week programs conducted by outside professionals in their field. There are around 20 to choose from on topics such as tennis, Broadway theater, baseball, volleyball, ninja warriors, sewing, fun on the farm, robotics, fairy camp, Swiftie camp, and puppet theater, to name a few. These programs are open to residents and non-residents. The dates and times of these one-week programs vary throughout the summer. Age requirements vary for each program. For more information, please visit our website www.cliftonrec.com or call the office at (973) 470-5956.