CLIFTON, NJ – Everyone loves summer, especially this one since we haven’t been able to enjoy each other’s company in a long time. So…. share with us how you, your family, co-workers and friends spent your summer, i.e., BBQ’s, block parties, gardening, arts & crafts, fun with pets, shore/boardwalk. Get creative! Please share your photos to be featured in our on-air slide shows on Clifton Cable. Email your photos to: Cliftoncable7740@cliftonnj.org

Accepting photos now through September 15, 2022.