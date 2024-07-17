Summer Memories

July 9, 2024

Clifton News

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Cable TV invites you to share pictures of the memories you made or will make from Memorial Day to September 15, 2024. Please be creative and share family parties, planting a garden, enjoying the beach, parks, summer camp, summer concerts and any other time that made you, your family and friends laugh and smile.

Please share your photos to be featured on air slideshows.

Email your photos to: Cliftoncable7740@cliftonnj.org or msolomon@cliftonnj.org.

Accepting photos now through September 15, 2024.