Summer Art Camp 2025 at Clifton Arts Center

July 13, 2025

CLIFTON, NJ – Get creative this summer with our art program for kids! Summer is just around the corner, and we’re excited to offer a fun and inspiring art program for kids ages 7–12! Designed to spark creativity and imagination, this instructional program provides young artists with the opportunity to explore a wide range of art techniques in a relaxed, supportive environment. Students will learn the fundamentals of art, including painting, drawing, collage, and sculpture. Throughout the program, they’ll create multiple 2D and 3D artworks, engage in a variety of creative exercises, and develop their own personal sketchbook.

As a special feature, participants will enjoy a private tour of the Clifton Arts Center Art Gallery and outdoor Sculpture Park, complete with a scavenger hunt inside the gallery. All art materials are provided. Students are asked to bring a nut-free snack, beverage, and sunscreen each day.

The program concludes with a celebratory art reception where students can showcase their work to family and friends. Let your child’s creativity shine this summer—join us for an unforgettable artistic adventure!Registration fee for residents is $200 and for non-residents is $225.

The camp is taught and presented by Beth Kearney. Beth Kearney is currently on staff at Clifton Arts Center and has been living in Clifton for 25 years. She holds a B.A. in Film Photography from Hampshire College, and M.A. in Humanities and Arts Education from NYU. Beth Kearney is a multidisciplinary artist and curator that has exhibited in shows at The Morris Museum, Montclair Art Museum, and other local galleries and venues.

General Office Hours are Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm. Call the Arts Center office for more information or to register by check or cash at: 973-472-5499. You can also register online at: www.allpaid.com. The direct link is: https://www.govpaynow.com/gps/user/cyg/plc/a006oz

The Clifton Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.

