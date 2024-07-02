Sturr To Make Two Appearances In Passaic-Clifton Area

NEW JERSEY – America’s Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, will be making two appearances in the Passaic-Clifton area beginning with a FREE concert for the twenty-first consecutive year in Passaic, NJ. Sturr, an 18-time Grammy winner, will be on the bandstand on Thursday, July 25 kicking off at 7:00 p.m. The concert will take place in Third Ward Park located at the corner of Passaic Avenue and Van Houten Avenue across from the train station. Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own seating.

Then, on Sunday, September 8, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra will be on the bandstand at the St. John Kanty Church picnic located on the parish grounds at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton. Sturr’s performance begins at 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information contact Greg Komeshok at 973-473-5111.