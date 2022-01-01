Sturr Returns To Passaic – Clifton With Free Concert On July 21st

America’s Polka King, Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, will be playing a free concert for the nineteenth consecutive year in Passaic, NJ. Sturr, an 18-time Grammy winner, will be on the bandstand on Thursday, July 21 kicking off at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in Third Ward Park located at the corner of Passaic Avenue and Van Houten Avenue across from the train station. Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own seating.

Concert organizer Greg Komeshok wants to thank the many sponsors that have made this concert possible along with the City of Passaic for their assistance.

Sturr said “This concert will mark 19 consecutive years in the Passaic-Clifton area where there is a rich heritage for polka music. Third Ward Park in Passaic is a great site to hold a concert. We always receive a great reception. We are planning a great show and hope that everyone will attend and tell their neighbors and friends. Let’s meet in the park and have a party”.

Concert-goers are reminded to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more information call Greg at 973-473-5111.