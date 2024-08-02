Stop & Shop Fundraiser for Friends of Clifton Library

CLIFTON, NJ – Soak up the summer sun in sustainable style! The Friends of the Clifton Public Library presents a Stop & Shop fundraiser.

The Friends of the Clifton Public Library will receive $1 for every $2.50 reusable Stop & Shop Community Bag purchased throughout August only at this Clifton location: 1189 Broad Street, Clifton NJ.

Any questions please call the Clifton Library, 973-772-5500, Allwood Library 973-471-0555 or visit the Clifton Library website, www.cliftonpl.org.

The FRIENDS of the Clifton Public Library is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a focus on bringing public attention and support to the Clifton Public Library. The FRIENDS aim to stimulate interest and use of the library’s resources, and hold fundraising activities that support the library in developing services and facilities for the community.