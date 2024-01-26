Statement from Mayor Grabowski On The Death of Sheriff Berdnik
- PostEagle
- January 24, 2024
- Clifton News
- 0 Comments
It was shocking to learn of the tragic death of Sheriff Berdnik. My deepest condolences to his wife Monica and his family.
All who knew Rich, had a deep respect for him.
Rich led an exemplary life of service as Sheriff in the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department. He was a strong, compassionate man; always a true gentleman and a dedicated family man.
He will be truly missed by the people of Clifton and the county.
May he rest in peace.
– Mayor Ray Grabowski
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.