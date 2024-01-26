Statement from Mayor Grabowski On The Death of Sheriff Berdnik

January 24, 2024

It was shocking to learn of the tragic death of Sheriff Berdnik. My deepest condolences to his wife Monica and his family.

All who knew Rich, had a deep respect for him.

Rich led an exemplary life of service as Sheriff in the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department. He was a strong, compassionate man; always a true gentleman and a dedicated family man.

He will be truly missed by the people of Clifton and the county.

May he rest in peace.

– Mayor Ray Grabowski