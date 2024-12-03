State of New Jersey Officially Pardons Turkeys In Clifton

Clifton, NJ – The State of New Jersey Lt. Governor Tahesha L. Way, Clifton Mayor Ray Grabowski, and other New Jersey officials joined Stew Leonard, Jr., in officially pardoning two turkeys, “Pinot” and “Prosecco”, ahead of Thanksgiving. This act of compassion by the State of New Jersey granted the birds freedom, allowing them to live out their days peacefully on a local New Jersey farm. The event took place on Tuesday, November 26th at Stew Leonard’s, 467 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012.

The tradition of pardoning turkeys dates back to President Abraham Lincoln, with the modern White House ceremony beginning in 1989 under President George H. W. Bush.

