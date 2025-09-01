St. John Kanty Picnic Features Sturr Orchestra

NEW JERSEY – Eighteen-time Grammy Winner Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra will headline the St. John Kanty parish picnic to be held on Sunday, September 7th at the church grounds at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton, NJ. In addition to Sturr, America’s polka king, there will be Polish and American foods and plenty of activities for children and adults. The public is welcome.