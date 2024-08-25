St. John Kanty Church Picnic To Feature Jimmy Sturr & Orchestra

CLIFTON, NJ – Polkas and pierogis will be on the menu at the St. John Kanty Church picnic that will be held on Sunday, September 8th on the parish grounds at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton from 1:00 -10:00 p.m.

Polish and American foods will be plentiful while America’s Polka King, 18-time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra, will be on the bandstand. Raffles and children’s activities will be available. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information contact the parish at 973-779-4102.