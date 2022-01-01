Special Library Card Featuring “Baby Yoda”

TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Library is excited to announce the arrival of a new limited edition library card design featuring “Baby Yoda,” also called “Grogu” or “The Child,” the breakout star of the Disney+ hit series The Mandalorian.

Cards, for new and existing Library members, will be available at all 21 Ocean County Library branches and reading centers beginning Monday, March 28.

In addition to spotlighting the beloved character, the card features an easy-to-read, enlarged-font barcode number on the opposite side.

The card design is part of American Library Association’s READ® campaign which, for more than three decades, has featured celebrities, musicians, award-winning authors and illustrators who have lent their star power to support America’s libraries.

We hope you will join us this spring at the Ocean County Library to enjoy our new programs and services and to pick up your new Baby Yoda library card.

Keep up with Library programs and events at www.theoceancountylibrary.org, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest.

-more-