Snow expected for North Jersey

Snowfall got started a little later than originally predicted, but forecasters still expect 1-3 inches across much of North Jersey.

Early morning rain gave way to snow a little after 8 a.m., and the snow is expected to continue until around noon.

“We’re not expecting a particularly heavy snow,” said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the service, “but given the timing of it, it could be a nuisance, especially for commuters.”

The service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern New Jersey; including Morris, Sussex, Essex, Passaic and Hudson counties; and southern New York, lasting from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

School closures and delays:North Jersey schools announce delayed openings, closures for Thursday

By Friday, temperatures will continue to drop into the low-20s, with wind chill making it feel like single digits, he added.

Some schools in North Jersey have announced closures or delayed openings for Thursday.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban