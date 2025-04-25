Simply Slavic 2025

PostEagle

PostEagle April 21, 2025

April 21, 2025 Articles

Articles 0 Comments

OHIO – SIMPLY SLAVIC, the festival created specifically to celebrate Youngstown’s Slavic community, will take place on Friday, June 13th, 2025 from 5 pm to 11 pm and Saturday, June 14th, 2025 from Noon to Midnight at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre in Downtown Youngstown. The event will include live music, folk dance performances, homemade food, children’s learning areas, educational exhibits, and ethnic vendors. A full weekend of entertainment and education is planned. Admission is $5.00. Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted free of charge both days.

The Simply Slavic Heritage Festival showcases the rich traditions of the Slavic ethnicities present in the Mahoning Valley.

The modern-day European nations representing the origins of our region’s Slavic ancestors are Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine. In addition, we also have many descendants of Carpatho-Rusyn immigrants present in our area, who are represented at the festival. Individually, each group’s numbers may not seem large, but together, they represent a powerful presence.

By enhancing the community’s knowledge of these lively peoples through a joyful, family-friendly experience, we hope to honor the shared past of our beloved ancestors by educating and enriching the lives of a future generation.

Entertainment Lineup Announced!

This year’s festival will feature an incredible mix of local legends, Grammy-nominated talent, and beloved returning performers. Headliners include The House Band, The Chardon Polka Band, Harmonia, and Cleveland-Style polka icon Bob Kravos and The Boys In The Band. Get ready for a weekend of unforgettable music, dancing, and cultural pride!

Volunteer Opportunities Now Open!

Want to be part of the magic behind the scenes? We’re seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help make this year’s event successful. Whether you’re interested in assisting with setup, supporting our stages, or helping attendees, there’s a role for everyone. Volunteering is a great way to connect with the community and celebrate Slavic heritage.

Please explore our site to see photos, maps and information regarding not only the festival but also general information which may begin your journey learning more about your ancestry and the beautiful places in Europe from which your Slavic ancestors originated. We also work year-round to provide information regarding local and regional Slavic ethnic performances, picnics and festivals on our Simply Slavic Facebook page.

Let’s keep the traditions going—TOGETHER!