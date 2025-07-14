School Supply Drive To Benefit Clifton Children

CLIFTON, NJ – July 2, 2025 – The Back2School Outreach, a project of Power of One Clifton, is excited to announce its 14th Annual School Supply Drive aimed at providing essential school supplies to low-income children in Clifton. The drive runs from July 7 to August 18, 2025.

Understanding that “Education is the Best Solution to Ending Poverty,” Power of One is dedicated to equipping students in grades K-8 with the tools they need to succeed. The organization is requesting donations of filled backpacks and pencil cases, guided by a comprehensive supply list.

Requested School Supplies Include:

Pencil Case, Backpack, Pack of Glue Sticks, Pkg of 24 Crayons, 3 Pocket Folders, Safety Scissors, twelve #2 Pencils, 2 Hole Pencil Sharpener, Pink Erasers, Pkg of Wide-Ruled Loose-Leaf Paper, 3 Ring Binder, Binder Dividers, Composition Book, Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebook, Markers, Colored Pencils.

Monetary donations of any amount are also greatly appreciated and can be mailed to PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015. Online giving is also available at www.powerofoneccom.org.

Donations can be dropped off at various collection sites throughout Clifton, including:

A1 Affordable Construction – 164 Getty Ave, J.K. Realty – 270 Colfax Ave, Provident Bank – 562 Lexington Ave, M&T Bank – 887 Allwood Rd, Alma Bank – 1133 Main Ave, PNC Bank – 955 Clifton Ave, Valley Bank – 925 Allwood Rd, Lunar E-Clips Salon – 62 Market St, George’s Coffee Shop – 227 Parker Ave, Infatuation Hair Salon – 832 Clifton Ave, Allwood Library – 44 Lyall Rd, Clifton Senior Center – 900 Clifton Ave

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from our community,” says Kim Castellano, Director of Power of One. “Your generosity helps us make a tangible difference in the lives of Clifton’s children, ensuring they start the school year ready to learn and succeed.”

For more information about the Back2School Outreach and Power of One Clifton, please visit www.powerofoneccom.org or call 862-239-5905.

About Back2School Outreach:

Back2School Outreach is a project of Power of One Clifton dedicated to providing educational support and resources to children in need within the Clifton community.

Contact: Kim Castellano Power of One, PO Box 6080 Clifton NJ 07015

201-328-2326 info@powerofoneccom.org.