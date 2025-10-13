Scarecrow Building Contest

Clifton Events

CLIFTON, NJ – As the fall season rapidly approaches, City of Clifton residents are getting in the Halloween spirit. The Clifton Recreation Department is sponsoring a Scarecrow Building Contest. Take this opportunity to let your creativity and great ideas take over and make a scarecrow as a family at home. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline to register is Friday, October 17th, by 2:00 p.m.

Scarecrows must be dropped off and displayed between Saturday, October 18th, and Tuesday, October 21st, at the Clifton City Hall Municipal Complex-900 Clifton Ave, along Linzenbold Ave. Judging will take place on Wednesday, October 22nd, and Thursday, October 23rd. You do not need to be present during judging. Winners will be notified by telephone and email.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place and will be available for pick-up at the Harvest Fest on Sunday, October 26th, at 2:00 p.m. by the stage or in the office the following week. The contest is free to enter and is for Clifton Residents only. Please only register one person per family to participate. Once everyone is registered, participants will receive an email closer to the display date with instructions as to their families’ assigned location for the scarecrow drop-off.

Scarecrows should remain displayed at least until Monday, November 3, 2025. Any remaining scarecrows after Friday, November 7th, will be discarded. For a full list of contest rules, please visit www.cliftonrec.com.