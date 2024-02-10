Save WSU’s Polish Education Program

Wayne State University (Michigan) has rejected an offer to fund a full-time Polish lectureship. An offer was made to WSU by the Kosciuszko Foundation and the Polish National Agency for Academic Exchange (NAWA) to provide a full-time Polish professor for 2024/25, but the university turned down these offers. This has left WSU without a full-time Polish professor, thus eliminating all Polish courses offered but 2.

We, the WSU students and supporters signed below, firmly believe in the importance of Polish language and culture being taught at WSU, therefore we are asking you to look into this matter and reconsider the decision.

We are aware how quickly language and culture instruction can disappear from the university course offerings (this has happened to the Armenian and Ukrainian programs) if they are not taught by a full-time instructor.

Polish has been taught at WSU since the 1940s, and we believe that in a time when funding for foreign languages might be scarce, this offer of outside funding is a great opportunity which should not be turned down.

We respectfully urge you to reconsider this decision and take advantage of this offer.

Started by Elise Lubiarz

January 29, 2024

Petition to: Wayne State University

Please sign petition

Petition · Save WSU’s Polish Education Program · Change.org