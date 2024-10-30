Salute To The Veterans Concert

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department would like to thank our Veterans with a free hot meal & small gift of appreciation on Thursday, November 7, 2024! This event will be open to Veterans residing in Clifton only! Meals will be delivered to the veteran’s home between 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and will consist of sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, roll, dessert and bottled water. Pre-registration is required of each veteran by Wednesday, November 6th by the end of the business day at 4:15 p.m.. You can register by calling the Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956. Veterans will need to supply full name, address, phone number, branch of military and wars served. In addition, please let us know if you will be able to come to the front door or will have someone to assist you. Volunteers will not be allowed to go inside homes to drop off food. If you are interested in volunteering to help drive and deliver the meals that evening, please email the Clifton Recreation Department at cliftonrec@cliftonnj.org.