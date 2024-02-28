Saint John Paul the Great Scholarship

DEADLINE – MARCH 31, 2024

The Catholic League for Religious Assistance to Poland and Polonia (Liga Katolicka Pomocy Religijnej Polsce i Polonii) approaches the 80th anniversary of its founding, and will for the seventh year, offer a $5,000 renewable university scholarship and formation opportunity for each of twenty‐three qualified students. In these six years, 94 students have been awarded scholarships in the U.S. for a total of $477,478 and for priests studying in Rome a total of $359,123.

Students of Polish descent, who are active in their Roman Catholic parish or participate in organizations of Polonia that partner with Liga, are encouraged to apply for the Saint John Paul the Great scholarship for the 2024‐2025 academic year. Applications and supporting documents are being accepted until March 31, 2024. For further details regarding eligibility, selection criteria, and a downloadable application, please visit www.catholicleaguepolonia.org Don’t hesitate, for together, we can build a new chapter of Polonia in the USA!

St. John Paul the Great Scholarship requirements:

U.S. citizen or permanent resident with proof of residency in Region VII (IL, IN, WI)

Between ages of 18-24 with at least one parent of Polish descent

Enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university or graduating high school senior

Minimum GPA of 3.00 (A=4.0)

In need of financial assistance

Complete entire application and provide all required documentation

Check the application instructions for all requirements

Application

Liga Katolicka Pomocy Religijnej Polsce i Polonii po raz siódmy w swej 80‐letniej historii oferuje w tym roku dwadzieścia trzy $5000 każde, stypendia akademickie i formacyjne dla młodzieży Polonii w USA. Jak do tej pory Liga przyznała 94 takich stypendiów na łączną sumę $477,478 i tylko przez ostatnie sześć lat w Rzymie dla Księży z Polski na łączną sumę $359,123.

Polonijna młodzież akademicka, aktywnie zaangażowana w życie lokalnego parafialnego Kościoła Rzymskokatolickiego albo w współpracującymi z Ligą organizacjami Polonijnymi, ma możność ubiegania się o odnawialne stypendium im. Świętego Jana Pawła Wielkiego na rok akademicki 2024 ‐ 2025. Termin składania aplikacji i dokumentów upływa z dniem 31 marca 2024 roku. Po więcej informacji o warunkach, kryteriach przyznawania stypendiów i pobrania aplikacji zapraszamy na stronę internetową Ligi: www.catholicleaguepolonia.org Nie wahaj się, razem z nami możesz rozpocząć nowy rozdział historii Polonii w Ameryce!

Catholic League For Religious Assistance To Poland And Polonia

The League’s Mission Proclaims:

“Keeping in mind the future of our Polish-American heritage, we cultivate the gift of unity with the Roman Catholic Church of Poland and we promote A Transformed Polonia: Informed – United – Involved – Active.”

Offer Religious And Charitable Help:

To The Catholic Church In Poland

Provide scholarship assistance to priests furthering their studies in Rome, the heart of Catholicism.

Support charitable work in parishes and Catholic organizations.

Foster the New Evangelization through the missionary work of Polish priests serving across the world.

To Polonia In The U.S.A.

Assist Polish-American Catholic families by offering scholarships for student formation at Roman Catholic universities.

Promote the religious formation of catholic families in the Christian-Catholic tradition.

Foster candidates to the priesthood from Polish-American families and offer scholarships for their seminary education.

Offer financial aid for the formation of lay leaders in parishes serving Polonia.