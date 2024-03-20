Saint John Paul II National Shrine Invites

March 18, 2024

80th Anniversary of the Martyrdome of the Bl. Ulma Family

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Join Rabbi Noam E. Marans, Director of Interreligious and Intergroup Relations at the American Jewish Committee (AJC), and Rev. Walter F. Kedjierski, Executive Director of the Secretariat for Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs at the USCCB, for a conversation on what it means to “commit ourselves to genuine brotherhood,” following the example of the Ulma family, and of the message that St John Paul II left on the Western Wall during his historic visit to the Holy Land. The conversation will be moderated by Mr. Anthony Picarello, Executive Director of the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, following introductory remarks by His Excellency Mr. Marek Magierowski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland. Reception and musical performance will follow the conversation. The event will take place on March 21st, 2024 form 6:30 to 8:30 pm at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, 3900 Harewood Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20017.

Killed during the German occupation of Poland during WW2 for harboring Jews, the Bl. Ulma family bears witness to a “commitment to genuine brotherhood” between Christians and Jews, even to the point of self-sacrifice. In 1995, Wiktoria and Józef Ulma were recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by the State of Israel, one of the more than seven thousand Polish men and women conferred with the honor. The Catholic Church has beatified the entire Ulma family – Józef, Wiktoria, and their seven children – on September 10, 2023, in their hometown of Markowa, Poland, understanding that their assassination was indeed a martyrdom. The Ulma family has thus become the first family to be elevated as a family to the dignity of the Blessed.

Free event. RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/80th-anniversary-of-the-martyrdom-of-the-bl-ulma-family-tickets-858172847087?aff=oddtdtcreator

Visit www.jp2shrine.org

Call 202-635-5401