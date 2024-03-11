Safeguard Against Human Trafficking

March 10, 2024

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Human trafficking is a global crime. One unguarded moment can victimize anyone, of any age, anywhere. Learn its effects and how to guard against it during “Human Trafficking 101” in the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 6:30 PM Thursday, March 28.

Susan Flynn of the New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking will describe how it became one of the world’s largest criminal enterprises locally and internationally, who is impacted, how to recognize it, and what people can do to raise awareness.

Data compiled by the New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking indicates that it entraps an estimated 25 million people worldwide, that 75 percent of victims are women and children, and that it generates about $150 billion in illegal profits each year.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline has fielded 5,544 reports from New Jersey since 2007. Of the 567 reports received in 2021, 151 were verified and involved 466 victims.

Please register at https://bit.ly/OclTrTrafficking to attend this free program. It is strongly recommended that elementary- and junior high school-age students be accompanied by adults.

For more information, stop by the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch, 101 Washington Street, call (732) 349-6200, or visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events.

