“The interests of Polish citizens are being sacrificed for Russophobia by these talentless politicians and their puppeteers from across the ocean with clear signs of senility,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said recently, He made the comment in a post on Telegram, a Ukrainian messaging app. Medvedev claimed that the decision to refuse to buy Russian gas, oil and coal and the opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had already seriously damaged the Polish economy.” He failed to say that after developing alternative gas and oil sources, this year Poland will become totally independent of Russian energy sources, According to Medvedev, ”Polish vassal elites swear allegiance to their overlord – the US – rather than helping their own citizens.” In a pre-arranged ruse to keep Putin in power, Medvedev had alternated with him as Russia’s president (2008-2012) and prime minister (2012-2020).

Submitted by Robert Strybel

Warsaw Correspondent