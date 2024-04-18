Rose Bush Dedication For The Late Councilwoman Lauren Murphy

April 15, 2024

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Arts Center will have a rose bush dedication in honor of the late, Councilwoman Lauren Murphy on Saturday, May 18th at 1pm. Light refreshments will be provided. The rose bush will be planted by the Arts Center’s Peace Garden patio area as a remembrance of Lauren Murphy helping others and the City of Clifton. The Clifton Arts Center Advisory Board of Trustees helped to coordinate this memorial dedication.

In conjunction with the special dedication, there will be an art exhibition by the Community Arts Association. The title of the art exhibition is called Artists’ Perspectives. The artists use perspective techniques to create realistic and non-realistic impressions.

The artist’s perspective values process, communication, and understanding. It embraces emotion and encourages connection. When artists communicate information, in this case through paintings, their perspectives can help make that visual information accessible, comprehensible, and approachable. The artist’s perspective can also shape how we think about and act with each other as a community at large.

The Community Arts Association originated in Allendale, NJ in 1965. Meetings were originally held in the Highlands Presbyterian Church before relocating to Northern Highlands Regional School, Archer United Methodist Church, and finally to Trinity Episcopal Church.

Community Arts Association sponsors workshops, hosts demonstrations, lectures, day trips, and art scholarships for graduating high schoolers.

The Clifton Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road. Admission fee/donation suggestion is three dollars. For more information check the websites at: www.cliftonartscenter.org or www.cliftonnj.org. Like us/follow us on Facebook or on Instagram.