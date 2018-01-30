RELAY FOR LIFE TEAM RAISES FUNDS TO FIGHT CANCER

Mangia Night is Back!!

The Red Hat Angels, a team walking in the Relay For Life, is hosting their annual MANGIA DAY at Bruno’s on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Mike and Rich, owners of Bruno’s, are generously donating 20% of all checks (pretax and tip amount) all day between 11:30 AM and 9 PM. This generous offer is for dine in, take out and delivery orders.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is a celebration of hope and survivorship. Team members take turns walking or running on the track all day and into the night to fight cancer. Cancer never sleeps and neither do the teams.

COVID kept us from celebrating in our usual manner but this year we are back with more of a commitment and we have a new name too! We merged with the Rutherford Relay and are stronger than ever. We are now the Relay for Life of Clifton and Rutherford. Our Relay date is May 14, 2022. It will be held at Clifton Stadium starting at 6PM.

For more information on the services provided by ACS, please visit www.cancer.org

Information on the Relay will also be available at the Red Hat Angels fundraiser at Bruno’s. Please come and enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner and support the team. No COUPONS. Just come and MANGIA! as we Celebrate a World with Less Cancer and More Birthdays. Thank you to Mike and Rich for their generosity.