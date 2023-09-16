Relay for Life Seeking Participants

NEW JERSEY – The American Cancer Society is calling on all community members to participate in the planning of the annual Relay For Life of Clifton and Rutherford. Be a part of the fight, and together we can beat our biggest rival. The American Cancer Society is seeking volunteers to form teams; standing shoulder to shoulder with us, cancer patients and those supporting them.

The first organizational meeting for the 2024 Relay for Life will be held on Monday 9/18 at 7 PM at the Allwood Library community room.

The RFL Clifton and Rutherford is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Clifton Stadium 4 PM to 12 midnight.

If you would like to be a part of this great event and the planning of it, or start a team, join us at our leaders meeting on Monday, September 18 @ 7 pm at the Allwood Library. For more information on the event visit secure.acsevents.org

If you are a cancer survivor, we would be honored to have you walk in our survivor lap on May 4. To register, contact ACS partner Halle.Baker at @cancer.org Hope to hear from you.