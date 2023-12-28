Relay For Life Annual Kickoff

NEW JERSEY – Join us for an unforgettable start to the Relay for Life of Clifton and Rutherford 2024 on Saturday, February 3rd at the Senior Center in the Clifton City complex from 11 AM-2 PM. The complex is located at 900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.

As we get ready for Super Bowl, please show your team spirit and Relay for Life pride by sporting your favorite football team gear or Relay for Life attire. Enjoy a delicious continental brunch and learn how you can volunteer or organize a team, and meet new friends. Let’s kickoff Relay with a bang. Your positive energy will make a significant impact. Together we can make a difference.

The Relay for Life of Clifton and Rutherford will be at Clifton Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 4 pm to midnight. The event brings the community together to help the American Cancer Society create a world with less cancer and more birthdays. Help us celebrate our survivors and remember those we lost.

For more information on the Relay For Life of Clifton and Rutherford, please contact ACS partner Halle Baker at halle.baker@Cancer.org