Recycle Tires In Passaic

NEW JERSEY – The Passaic County Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs, a division of PCDHS, will be offering all county residents the opportunity to recycle their unwanted tires safely and easily on Sunday, June 9, 2024 rain or shine from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at the City of Passaic Employee Lot, 333 Passaic Street. This free program enables residents to bring up to 8 tires per household per event, with or without rims, for recycling.

It is important to recycle tires for a variety of reasons, including their becoming breeding grounds for mosquitos, as well as the potential for fire hazards if stored improperly. With Eastern Equine Encephalitis, West Nile Virus and the Zika virus just the latest threats to the health and well-being of our residents, those with unwanted tires are encouraged to remove them from areas where they can collect standing water, and instead bring them to the County’s recycling collection program.

All tires will be recycled into other useful products such as playground mulch and facility surfacing. Residents will have assistance unloading their tires at the event site. Proof of County residency will be required, and only residents may participate, with an 8-tire limit per vehicle per household. Tires from commercial generators will not be accepted. For further information, please call the County of Passaic’s Office of Solid Waste & Recycling Programs at (973) 305-5738.