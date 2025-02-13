Reboot Your Reads!

Friends’ Big Book Sale At The Ocean County Library

Long Beach Island Branch

SURF CITY, NJ – Looking for your next absorbing book? Starting to think about summer beach reads? Find hundreds upon hundreds of tempting hardcover, softbound and audiobook titles at the Friends of the Island Library’s two-day Big Book Sale in the Ocean County Library Long Beach Island Branch, 9 AM ‘til 3 PM Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8.

Snap up gently-used bargains in a potpourri of genres and authors for reading or listening. Proceeds from each cash-only transaction will help the Friends in their mission to support the Library through fundraising, programs and advocacy.

The Friends of the Island Library welcome new members. Application forms for the Library’s Friends groups are available at all branches and reading centers and online at the OCL website.

For more information, stop by the OCL Long Beach Island Branch, 217 South Central Avenue, Surf City, or call (609) 494-2480. See the full schedule of Library programs in the online Calendar of Events.

OCL turns 100 this year and you’re why we’re celebrating! See details on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Spotify, Pinterest and https://theoceancountylibrary.org.