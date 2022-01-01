Pumpkin Pound Cake Recipe
1 c. granulated sugar
1 c. brown sugar
1 c. canola oil
3 eggs
3 c. flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix
1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin
Confectioner’s sugar for dusting
Combine sugar and oil until blended. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. In a separate bowl, combine flour through pudding mix. Stir well. Add the dry mix to the egg mixture alternating with pumpkin, beating well after each addition. Transfer to a greased bundt pan. Bake in a 350º oven for 60 – 65 minutes. Cool and invert on a wire rack. Dust with confectioner’s sugar.
by Sandy Hartmann