Pumpkin Pound Cake Recipe

1 c. granulated sugar

1 c. brown sugar

1 c. canola oil

3 eggs

3 c. flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

1 pkg. instant vanilla pudding mix

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

Confectioner’s sugar for dusting

Combine sugar and oil until blended. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. In a separate bowl, combine flour through pudding mix. Stir well. Add the dry mix to the egg mixture alternating with pumpkin, beating well after each addition. Transfer to a greased bundt pan. Bake in a 350º oven for 60 – 65 minutes. Cool and invert on a wire rack. Dust with confectioner’s sugar.

by Sandy Hartmann