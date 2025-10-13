Pumpkin Bread

Post Eagle

Post Eagle October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Recipe Corner

Recipe Corner 0 Comments

INGREDIENTS:

2 c. sugar

1 c. vegetable oil

3 eggs slightly beaten

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

3 c. flour

1 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

3/4 tsp. salt

1 c. walnuts chopped optional

Add ingredients and mix with large spoon until well blended.

Pour batter into one large and one small loaf pan or 3 small loaf pans. Bake in a preheated 350˚ oven for 35 minutes to 1 hour. Note: Small loaf pans need less baking time.

Recipe by Josephine Zalondek