Pumpkin Bread

INGREDIENTS:

2 c. sugar
1 c. vegetable oil
3 eggs slightly beaten
1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin
3 c. flour
1 tsp. baking soda
3/4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
3/4 tsp. salt
1 c. walnuts chopped optional

Add ingredients and mix with large spoon until well blended.
Pour batter into one large and one small loaf pan or 3 small loaf pans. Bake in a preheated 350˚ oven for 35 minutes to 1 hour. Note: Small loaf pans need less baking time.

Recipe by Josephine Zalondek

