Pulaski Day To Be Observed Virtually In Chicago

February 27, 2024

“I came here, where freedom is being defended, to serve it, and to live or die for it.”

– Brigadier General Casimir Pulaski

CHICAGO, IL — Celebrate Pulaski Day virtually with the Polish Museum of America (PMA) on Monday, March 4, 2024. Top officials from national, state, county, and city governments and leaders of Polonian organizations and institutions will observe the State of Illinois annual recognition of the Polish American community by honoring the Revolutionary War hero Casimir Pulaski. The program will feature guest speakers, live artistic performances along with filmed presentations, and conclude with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at Stanislaw Batowski’s painting of Pulaski at Savannah.

The program begins promptly at 10 am, and although closed to the general public, it will be streamed live on the PMA website: www.PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org.

General Kazimierz (Casimir) Pulaski (b. Warsaw, Poland, March 6, 1745 – d. near Savannah, Georgia, October 9-10, 1779) is recognized as the “Father of the American Cavalry.” He offered his services as an experienced military leader to the American Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. “I came to hazard all for the freedom of America,” stated Pulaski in a letter to the Congress. Even before he was officially commissioned by Congress, Pulaski joined the American Army as a volunteer. At Brandywine, in 1777, he greatly distinguished himself by leading a daring attack against the British, thereby saving the retreating American Army.

At the insistence of General George Washington, Pulaski was made a Brigadier General and the first Commander of the American Cavalry. He established the Pulaski Legion, a corps of Frenchmen, German Hessians, and Poles, who were instrumental in saving the City of Charleston, South Carolina, from British occupation in 1779. In October of 1779, at the age of 34, General Pulaski paid the ultimate price for freedom: he died from mortal wounds received while leading a cavalry charge in Savannah, Georgia. The General’s mortal remains were ceremoniously reinterred at the Pulaski Monument at Monterey Square in Savannah, GA in October of 2005. Posthumous honorary US citizenship was granted to General Pulaski in 2009.

In 1977, Illinois made Casimir Pulaski Day an official state holiday. Join friends and supporters of the PMA as your representatives in government celebrate the commitment of Polish Americans to liberty and justice for all in the United States of America.

Additional information may be found on the PMA website: www.PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org Pulaski Day 2024 – to be observed virtually | PMA (polishmuseumofamerica.org)

WIRTUALNY DZIEŃ PUŁASKIEGO W MUZEUM POLSKIM W AMERYCE Chicago, IL – Zapraszamy na wirtualne obchody Dnia Pułaskiego, które odbędą się w poniedziałek, 4 marca 2024 r. w Muzeum Polskim w Ameryce (MPA). W uroczystości wezmą udział przedstawiciele urzędów państwowych, stanowych, powiatowych oraz miejskich. W tym wyjątkowym dniu stan Illinois oddaje hołd bohaterowi wojny o niepodległość Stanów Zjednoczonych Kazimierzowi Pułaskiemu oraz składa wyrazy uznania dla całej społeczności polskiej. W programie znajdą się zaproszeni goście oraz okolicznościowe występy na żywo. Pokazane zostaną także krótkie filmy. W trakcie ceremonii zostanie złożony wieniec pod obrazem Stanisława Batowskiego „Pułaski pod Savannah”. Obchody rozpoczną się punktualnie o godz. 10 rano, wejście tylko dla osób zaproszonych, będą transmitowane na żywo na stronie internetowej MPA: www.PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org. Generał Kazimierz Pułaski (ur. 6 marca 1745 r. w Warszawie – zm. 9/10 października 1779 r. nieopodal miejscowości Savannah w stanie Georgia) nazywany jest „ojcem amerykańskiej kawalerii”. Pułaski, jako doświadczony dowódca, zaoferował swoje usługi Armii Kontynentalnej Stanów Zjednoczonych. W liście do Kongresu pisał: Przybyłem tu, aby zaryzykować wszystko dla wolności Ameryki. Zanim jeszcze został oficjalnie powołany do armii amerykańskiej, w 1777 r wziął udział jako ochotnik w bitwie nad Brandywine, gdzie wyróżnił się wiodąc śmiały atak na Brytyjczyków, ratując w ten sposób wycofujące się wojska amerykańskie. Dzięki generałowi George’owi Washingtonowi, Pułaski został mianowany generałem brygady i pierwszym komandorem kawalerii amerykańskiej. Pułaski powołał legion kawalerii, w którego skład wchodzili żołnierze francuscy, niemieccy i polscy i który wsławił się ocaleniem miasta Charleston w Karolinie Południowej przed okupacją brytyjską w 1779 r. W październiku 1779 r., w wieku 34 lat, generał Pułaski zapłacił najwyższą cenę w imię wolności: zmarł w wyniku ran odniesionych w bitwie pod Savannah, gdzie dowodził kawalerią. Jego prochy zostały ekshumowane i złożone podczas uroczystej cermonii na Monterey Square w Savannah, GA w październiku 2005 r. W 2009 r. generałowi Pułaskiemu zostało przyznane pośmiertnie honorowe obywatelstwo Stanów Zjednoczonych. W 1977 r., władze stanu Illinois ustanowiły Dzień Pułaskiego oficjalnym świętem stanowym. Zapraszamy Państwa do świętowania razem z przedstawicielami władz zaangażowania Polonii w sprawę wolności i sprawiedliwości dla wszystkich w USA. Dodatkowe informacje można uzyskać odwiedzając stronę internetową Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce www.PolishMuseumOfAmerica.org Pulaski Day 2024 – to be observed virtually | PMA (polishmuseumofamerica.org) # # #