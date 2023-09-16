Psychic Night Returns To Berkeley Library In Ocean County

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Wondering what life has in store? Have questions about your relationships, career, or prospects? The Friends of the Berkeley Library welcome you to their fundraising Psychic Night at the Ocean County Library Berkeley Branch, 4 PM to 8 PM Thursday, October 12.

Bella, Carol, Kasandra and Kirsten will provide 15-minute consultations by appointment at the OCL Berkeley Branch, 30 Station Road, Bayville.

The program is for entertainment purposes only. Proceeds of each donation-based, 15-minute consultation will help support the Friends of the Berkeley Library.

The Friends are volunteers who support the Library through programs and donations. New members are always welcome. Membership forms are available at all OCL branches and reading centers and the OCL website.

Please register by visiting the OCL Berkeley Branch, 30 Station Road, Bayville, or by calling (732) 269-2144. Registration will begin Tuesday, September 5.

