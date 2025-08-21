Preserve Our Disappearing Open Space

…before it’s too late

As we witness unprecedented efforts at the federal level to rollback regulations protecting our land, water, and air, it’s easy to feel powerless and lose sight of important opportunities to protect New Jersey’s environment through actions here at home. The battle to preserve the largest remaining privately owned forested parcel of land in the Watchung Mountain region is an example of such an opportunity, and a stark reminder that New Jerseyans need to continue to speak up for open space throughout the state.

Both Essex County and the township of West Orange recommended the preservation of this 120-acre forest located on the Watchung Mountain’s Second Ridge in master plans and open space plans. Their vision was to preserve this land to help create a system of interconnected greenways throughout the region.

In addition to the forest, the property includes steep slopes, significant wetlands and the headwaters of two tributaries that feed the Canoe Brook – an important water supply resource. The wetlands help regulate the flow of water, reducing the risk of floods and droughts; and the forest anchors the soil, prevents erosion, produces oxygen and preserves biodiversity. All of these natural features are important both for the environment and human well-being.

In 2006, the West Orange Planning Board denied a 136-unit single family housing development proposed by the owner-developer for this property due to flooding and public safety concerns. But more recently, the same developer repackaged the proposal and expanded it to include 496 apartments, 100 of which would be designated as affordable housing. Under this proposal, thousands of trees are slated for removal and experts project that flooding in the area would be greatly exacerbated.

To put this situation in context, about one third of this state we’re in is already developed and we are quickly moving toward becoming the first state to reach full buildout. Another third is permanently preserved as parks, open space, and farmland. Of the last third, about 1 million acres is considered critically important for ecological, water and agricultural purposes. In a recent report, “Nature for All: A 2050 Vision for New Jersey,” New Jersey Conservation Foundation and its partners call for preserving half – or 500,000 – of those acres by 2050.

New Jersey faces intense pressure for development, making the protection of open space crucial. Over the past five years, for example, we’ve seen a surge in warehouse construction, with more than 43 million square feet feet – the equivalent of 15 Empire State Buildings – added to the landscape. Permits for new residential construction increased nearly 20 percent from 2023 to 2024. Added to the mix is the state’s affordable housing program, which recently called for 84,000 new affordable housing units to address a growing shortage. With so little undeveloped land remaining in the state, it is not surprising that important natural areas are often targeted for building projects, as we see happening in West Orange.

We need to take proactive steps to conserve important parcels of land before they are earmarked for development. Preserving forests, wetlands, and farmland helps safeguard the state’s natural ecosystems, ensuring clean air, water quality, and biodiversity. Without proper planning, unchecked development leads to the destruction of critical natural resources, diminishing the state’s environmental resilience.

Beyond environmental benefits, protecting open space in New Jersey enhances residents’ quality of life. Parks, trails, and preserved lands provide recreational opportunities – from hiking and fishing, to birdwatching and biking – fostering physical and mental well-being. Additionally, green spaces boost property values and attract businesses, supporting local economies while maintaining the state’s scenic beauty. With the constant push for more development, careful land-use planning is essential to prevent sprawl, traffic congestion, and overburdened infrastructure. While affordable housing and commercial development are needed for a thriving state, we must find ways to meet those goals without compromising our high priority natural areas. New Jersey can balance growth with sustainability, ensuring that future generations continue to benefit from its natural landscapes.

Time and again, New Jerseyans have expressed strong support for land conservation, approving 14 bond issues and ballot measures over the past 60 years to fund open space and farmland preservation. As the race for open space enters its final lap, we need to pick up the pace of protecting the most critical remaining lands – like West Orange’s last forest.

And it’s important to remember, especially in this time of uncertainty, that when we act locally to save land we protect places that will be here for us forever, regardless of changes in federal regulations. Let’s make sure we don’t lose that opportunity in West Orange.

To learn more about the effort to protect the Watchung Mountain forest, visit We Care NJ at wecarenj.com.

And to learn more about preserving New Jersey’s land and natural resources, visit the New Jersey Conservation Foundation at njconservation.org or contact us at info@njconservation.org.

Photo: Watchung Mountain Forest (c) Google Maps

The State We’re In

By Alison Mitchell

Executive Director

New Jersey Conservation Foundation