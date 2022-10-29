Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition Announces October Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Hamtramck, MI- The Hamtramck Drug Free Community Coalition (HDFCC) is partnering with the Hamtramck Police Department for the upcoming National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, 2022. A temporary collection pop-up will be located at the Piast Institute, 11633 Joseph Campau Hamtramck, MI 48212 where community members are encouraged to bring unused or expired medication for proper and safe disposal. The medication can be dropped off to a team member in front of the building or you can join staff in the conference room. The collection will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. No paperwork is required, no questions asked!

An additional Take Back Day is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 26th from 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Senior High Rise Center, 2620 Holbrook Ave. Hamtramck, MI 48212. Narcan Training will begin at 2:00 p.m.

During the Take Back, the HDFCC staff and the Hamtramck Police will accept prescription medication, over-the-counter medicine, vitamins and medication for pets. They will NOT accept any liquid medications, sharps, ointments or inhalers. All personal information on prescription labels should be marked out before disposing of items at collection.

Returning expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to proper receptacles helps prevent water supply contamination and prescription abuse.

A permanent prescription drug drop box is also available 24 hours, 7 days a week at the Police Department lobby (3401 Evaline Street, Hamtramck, MI).

DWIHN supports this project and encourages community leaders to help support this semi-annual event.

For more information visit HamtramckDrugFree.com or contact Lara Girdwood at 313.733.4535 or girdwood@piastinstitute.org. Like us on Facebook (fb.com/HamtramckDrugFree) for more upcoming events in the area.