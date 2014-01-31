PRCUA 2022-2023 Scholarships

PRCUA 2022-2023 SCHOLARSHIP INFORMATION

Economic conditions in the United States and throughout the world, as well as an ever more competitive job market, have made the need for an undergraduate, graduate, or professional degree a virtual necessity for today’s student. At the same time, the higher costs of education pose a serious and challenging barrier to students and their families to bear. The PRCUA recognizes the necessity of assistance for students of the Polish American community and has developed several financial vehicles to aid in the pursuit of undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the PRCUA will offer two types of scholarships.

PRCUA Education Scholarships totaling $25,000 are awarded to students based on the number of applications submitted and are available to all students, even those who are not members of the PRCUA. Scholarships will be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000-$2,000.

The PRCUA Fraternal Scholarship is available to eligible PRCUA members. For the 2022-2023 school year, the PRCUA will award scholarships totaling $25,000, in amounts ranging from $1,000-$3,000.

Applicants for both scholarships must fulfill all the requirements listed on the PRCUA.org website. The deadline for submitting applications is June 1, 2022.

For more information and applications, please visit: www.prcua.org/scholarships.

INFORMACJE O STYPENDIACH PRCUA NA ROK AKADEMICKI 2022-2023

Warunki ekonomiczne w USA i na świecie oraz wzrastająca konkurencja na rynku pracy czynią zdobycie dyplomu ukończenia wyższej uczelni warunkiem niezbędnym do znalezienia zatrudnienia. Jednocześnie koszty edukacji stanowią dla studentów i ich rodzin poważną barierę, a ponoszenie ich trudne wyzwanie. Zjednoczenie Polskie Rzymsko-Katolickie w Ameryce wychodząc na przeciw potrzebom finansowym polsko-amerykańskiej społeczności oferuje stypendia naukowe dla studentów studiów licencjackich, magisterskich i doktoranckich.

W sezonie stypendialnym 2022-2023 dostępne będą dwa rodzaje stypendiów.

W ramach programu PRCUA Education Scholarship w sezonie stypendialnym 2022-2023 przyznane zostaną stypendia w wysokości 25 tysięcy dolarów w kwotach $1,000-$2.000. Stypendia te dostępne są dla wszystkich chętnych, także osób niebędących członkami PRCUA.

W ramach programu PRCUA Fraternal Scholarship w sezonie stypendialnym 2022-2023 przyznane zostaną stypendia w wysokości 25 tysięcy dolarów w kwotach $1,000-$3.000. Prawo do ubiegania się o stypendia w ramach programu PRCUA Fraternal Scholarship mają wyłącznie członkowie PRCUA.

Wnioskodawcy w obu kategoriach muszą spełnić wymagane kryteria opisane na witrynie www.prcua.org.

Termin składania podań upływa 1 czerwca 2022r.

Więcej informacji i aplikacja dostępne na www.prcua.org/scholarships.