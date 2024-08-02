Power of One Launches School Supply Drive

Clifton, NJ – The Power of One Organization is excited to announce the kickoff of its annual School Supply Drive, aimed at providing essential supplies to local students as they prepare to return to the classroom. The initiative, now in its thirteenth year, aims to alleviate the financial burden on families and ensure that all students have the tools they need to succeed.

The back-to-school season can be a challenging time for many families, with the cost of school supplies often adding further strain. Through the School Supply Drive, Power of One hopes to empower students and support their academic success by providing them with the resources they need to thrive in the classroom and at home.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, and having the necessary supplies is a crucial part of that equation,” said Kim Castellano, President of Power of One. “Our School Supply Drive is a community effort to come together and support our young learners as they embark on a new school year.”

Members of the community are encouraged to join the initiative by donating new school supplies such as a pencil case, #2 pencils, crayons, backpacks, notebooks and more. A complete list of supplies is available online and at all collection sites.

Donations can be dropped off at various collection points throughout the city of Clifton. Locations include Clifton Public Library’s, Clifton Fire House’s #2, #4, and #5, Clifton Senior Center, City Hall Rec Dept, JK Realty, M&T Bank, Provident Bank, Lunar E-Clips Salon, Infatuation Hair Salon, George’s Coffee Shop, and Family Dollar -Van Houten Ave. Additionally, monetary contributions are also welcomed to help cover any additional needs that may arise.

The School Supply Drive will run from July 15 through August 19th, with a special distribution event scheduled to take place later in August in collaboration with the City of Clifton Human Services Dept. Families in need will have the opportunity to receive the supplies their children require for the upcoming school year, ensuring that every student is equipped for success.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our community partners and donors who make this initiative possible year after year,” added Castellano. “Their support allows us to make a real difference in the lives of local students and their families.”

The Power of One Organization is dedicated to supporting the well-being of children and families in Clifton, NJ through various programs and initiatives. The School Supply Drive is just one of the many ways in which the organization strives to create a positive impact and foster a sense of community spirit.

For more information on how to get involved in the School Supply Drive or to make an online donation, please visit www.powerofoneccom.org or contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org. Mail checks payable to Power of One to PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015.

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of students in our community and set them up for a successful academic year.

PHOTO: Power of One School Supply Distribution for families in collaboration with the City of Clifton’s Human Service and Community Policing Dept. in Botany Village.