Power of One Celebrates 10th Anniversary

CLIFTON, NJ – “We have so much to celebrate, and we look forward to another 10 years of community service,” said Kim Castellano.

To celebrate Power of One’s milestone, all are invited to their annual Family Fun Day Celebration on Sunday, June 5, 1pm at Nash Park, Clifton, NJ. There is no admission to attend. Parking will be available on Hamilton Ave.

A fun day at the park is planned with activities such as Touch the Fire Truck, Story Time in the Park, Sand Art Booth, Corn Hole Lawn Game, and Face Painting. Free Back2School backpacks will also be given away while supplies last. All activities are free, and a child must be present to attend. Picnic lunch will be available for a small fee.

As part of the celebration, a dedication will be made to honor Clifton’s Retired School Principal and strong community supporter, Mrs. Marie Talley.

Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes for a good time with Swingman and the Misfit-Mutts Band and DJ Music by Victor Scrivens.