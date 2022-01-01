Power of One Celebrates 10th Anniversary

CLIFTON, NJ – “We have so much to celebrate, and we look forward to another 10 years of community service,” said Kim Castellano.
To celebrate Power of One’s milestone, all are invited to their annual Family Fun Day Celebration on Sunday, June 5, 1pm at Nash Park, Clifton, NJ. There is no admission to attend. Parking will be available on Hamilton Ave.
A fun day at the park is planned with activities such as Touch the Fire Truck, Story Time in the Park, Sand Art Booth, Corn Hole Lawn Game, and Face Painting. Free Back2School backpacks will also be given away while supplies last. All activities are free, and a child must be present to attend. Picnic lunch will be available for a small fee.
As part of the celebration, a dedication will be made to honor Clifton’s Retired School Principal and strong community supporter, Mrs. Marie Talley.
Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes for a good time with Swingman and the Misfit-Mutts Band and DJ Music by Victor Scrivens.
BACKGROUND
Power of One, a public charity committed to alleviating poverty through Personal Development and connecting individuals to valuable resources, is celebrating 10 years of service.
Since its inception in October 2011, the organization has played an important role in the Clifton community to help alleviate poverty. The organization receives referrals from agencies, schools, and community social workers to help assist families in ways of food, clothing, referrals, and emotional support.
The first wellness workshops were held in a vacant apartment of a friend’s home with 10 women. Today, the well-known Stress Relief Workshops are held in public spaces such as Public Libraries and Public-School Media Rooms. During the past 10 years, the organization has helped over one thousand individuals and families transition from stress to joy.
One month before the pandemic, the organization closed its first coaching office located on Van Houten Ave in hopes of opening a new larger space to hold all its programs like the successful Back2School Outreach. The Outreach runs during the summer months to collect school supplies for September. The backpack program started 10 years ago with 75 backpacks given to Clifton’s School #12.
Today, over 3,000 backpacks have been distributed to families throughout Clifton’s K-8 schools by principals, school faculty, and community workers. Over 300 volunteers have donated their time throughout the years.
During the past 2 years, the organization has been an asset to the City of Clifton, especially during the Lockdown and throughout the Pandemic by assisting with a Mobile Food Pantry to those impacted from Covid-19. Senior Citizens, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and families in crisis were provided healthy meals and groceries. “With our office closed, we were able to spring into action using our vehicles to deliver food care packages,” said Kim Castellano, Director of Power of One. “Thanks to the support in the very beginning from the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton and the City of Clifton, we were able to provide this emergency service with our Covid-19 volunteers, local businesses, and High School students.”
The organization continues to serve the Clifton Senior Housing residents with a Mobile Food Pantry and activities as they slowly transition back to community and socialization.
When Hurricane Ida hit the lower areas of the community in September 2021, again Power of One was able to reorganize and form a resource network to help seniors and families that were impacted by the aftermath of the hurricane. For more than three months, the organization assisted families with a support group that met weekly to help families transition back into their homes and connect to resources. “A young family new to the area that was impacted by the flood said that they weren’t sure what would have happened to them if Power of One did not respond to their needs,” added Director Kim Castellano. Every week, the group shared a meal together and with the help of local businesses, families received gift cards to help sustain them through the FEMA process. During that Christmas of 2021, secret Santa gifts were given to families interested in participating thanks to NJ Food and Rescue donors.
A Community Resource Expo was also held in November 2021 and in the Spring of April 2022 to help connect the community to resources that help build healthy communities.
Thank you to event sponsors, United Healthcare, Amerigroup Insurance, Forman Mills, Provident Bank, A1 Affordable Construction and ShopRite Cuellar Family. To become a sponsor or donate to support the organization’s milestone, contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326 or email Kim@powerofoneccom.org