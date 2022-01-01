CLIFTON, NJ – The Power of One Annual Back2School supply drive will run from July 11 thru August 12. Clifton families need your support.

Volunteers and donors are encouraged to help by collecting and purchasing backpacks, pencil pouches and school supplies. A supply list with instructions is available online at www.powerofoneccom.org or you can bring school supplies to the participating drop off locations in Clifton. Locations: Clifton Public Library’s, Clifton Fire House’s #2, #4, and #5, Clifton Senior Center, A1-Affordable Construction, Clifton Kearny Bank and M&T Bank Branches, Instep Fitness, Lunar E-Clips Salon, Infatuations Salon, George’s Coffee Shop, and Forman Mills Passaic/Clifton.

Deadline for school supplies is August 12th.

Monetary donations in any amount are accepted to help purchase supplies needed. Mail checks payable to Power of One to PO Box 6080, Clifton, NJ 07015.

This year make an impact in your community by organizing a school supply drive with your employees, civic group, or church members. Clifton families need your support. Contact Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326, email kim@powerofoneccom.org.

Pictured: Power of One Back2School Volunteer Leader Kristen Prawetz, Clifton with backpack donations from last year. Kristen has served as a leader for the past 8 years.

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 Public Charity committed to alleviating poverty by providing Personal Development and Wellness Workshops and valuable resources that assist families and individuals back to independence. 100% of your contributions help alleviate poverty. To learn more, please contact: Kim Castellano, Mission Director, 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org