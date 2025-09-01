Power of One Announces Fall Schedule For “Seniors, We Care”

August 19, 2025

Clifton News

CLIFTON, NJ – Power of One, a non-profit public charity dedicated to empowering healthy communities, is excited to announce the fall schedule for its “Seniors, We Care” program. The schedule, running from September through December, offers a variety of activities designed to reduce isolation and enhance the social, emotional, and physical well-being of senior citizens in Clifton and surrounding areas.

The fall lineup features a mix of fitness, social, and educational opportunities:

Fitness: Location: Clifton Senior Center

Zumba : Held on Thursdays from 3-4 pm at the Clifton Senior Center, this class is led by instructor Yudy Bechara and welcomes all individuals, regardless of dance experience.

Exercise : A low-impact fitness class for all levels, taking place on Fridays from 2:30-3:30 pm at the Clifton Senior Center. Participants are encouraged to bring 1-2 pound weights.

Just Walk: A walking and talking group that meets at Richardson Scale Park on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 am. All levels are welcome.

Membership is required for fitness classes and is available for $15 per month for Clifton residents and $20 for non-residents. Registration can be done in person or by contacting Kim Castellano at 201-328-2326.

Social & Support: Location: Clifton Senior Center

Clifton Social: A fundraiser social event on Sunday, October 19, and December 14, from 3-6 pm, featuring DJ music, dancing, and light refreshments. Tickets are $15.

Support Group: The “FIND HOPE” Stress & Anxiety Support Group, facilitated by Kim Castellano, meets on Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 pm on select dates. September 25, October 9, 23, Nov 13, Dec 11, Location: Clifton Senior Center

Technology: Location: Clifton Senior Center

Technology Help: Free technology assistance is available for seniors, provided by CHS Key Club Students on Tuesdays from 2:30-4:30 pm on Sept 16, October 28, December 16. Register at the Senior Center.

Power of One’s “Seniors, We Care” programs are made possible by the generous support of volunteers, donors, sponsors. Partial funding provided by Partners for Health Foundation, and in collaboration with the City of Clifton.

About Power of One: Power of One is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity dedicated to empowering healthy communities. For more information, please visit www.powerofoneccom.org.