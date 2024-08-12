Polish Sausage Soup

INGREDIENTS:

1 c. chopped onions

2 tsp. bacon fat

6 c. beef broth

12 oz. beer

14-16 oz. sauerkraut

14-16 oz. diced tomatoes

2 T. brown sugar

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 lb. kielbasa sausage, sliced or diced

3 c. diced raw potatoes

Saute onion in bacon fat.

Stir in broth, beer, sauerkraut, tomatoes, brown sugar and red pepper flakes. Bring to boil and simmer, uncovered for one hour. Add sausage and potatoes. Cover and cook 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Vegetable oil or olive oil can be used instead of bacon fat.

Submitted by Clara Hemming (Kosciuszko)