Polish Sausage Soup
- PostEagle
- August 9, 2024
- Recipe Corner
- 0 Comments
INGREDIENTS:
1 c. chopped onions
2 tsp. bacon fat
6 c. beef broth
12 oz. beer
14-16 oz. sauerkraut
14-16 oz. diced tomatoes
2 T. brown sugar
1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 lb. kielbasa sausage, sliced or diced
3 c. diced raw potatoes
Saute onion in bacon fat.
Stir in broth, beer, sauerkraut, tomatoes, brown sugar and red pepper flakes. Bring to boil and simmer, uncovered for one hour. Add sausage and potatoes. Cover and cook 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender. Vegetable oil or olive oil can be used instead of bacon fat.
Submitted by Clara Hemming (Kosciuszko)
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.