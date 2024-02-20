Polish Poppy Seed Cookies

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 cup butter

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 egg yolks

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

Directions

1. Place eggs (and water to cover) in a medium saucepan. Bring water to a boil, remove from heat and let cool. Peel eggs and remove yolks. Crumble yolks and set aside.

2. Beat together until creamy butter or margarine, sugar and vanilla extract. To this, add raw egg yolks and crumbled hard boiled egg yolks and mix well. Gradually add flour and salt.

3. Chill dough in refrigerator. Using small amounts of dough, roll out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut into 2 inch round shapes and place on greased cookie sheet.

4. Beat together 1 egg white and 1 tablespoon of water. Brush tops of cookies with egg white glaze and sprinkle with poppy seeds.

5. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes until lightly browned.

Enjoy! Smacznego!

Submitted by

Anna Zielska, O.F.S.

Secular Franciscan