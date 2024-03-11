Polish Pecan Cookies
March 10, 2024
1 cup butter
3 tbsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup confectioners sugar
1 1⁄2 tbsp water
2 1⁄2 cups all purpose flour
2 cups pecan halves
Confectioners sugar for rolling
1. Cream butter with vanilla extract, add confectioners sugar gradually, beating until fluffy.
2. Add water and beat thoroughly.
3. Add flour gradually, mixing until blended after each addition
4. If necessary, chill the dough until easy to handle.
5. Shape a teaspoonful of dough around each pecan half, covering nut completely. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.
6. Bake at 400F 10 minutes.
7. Roll in confectioners sugar while still warm.
Makes about 5 dozen
Submitted by Clara Hemming (Kosciuszko)
