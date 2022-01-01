Join the Polish Independence Run!

Montrose Harbor, Chicago – The 5th Annual Polish Independence 10K/5K Run/Walk is on October 30! This USATF-certified, chip-timed course runs along the beautiful Lake Michigan starting at Montrose Harbor. All participants, including virtual, receive a runner’s bib, custom finisher’s medal and event T-shirt. Polish food (lunch included in the registration fee) and drinks after the run. Discounts for groups and kids under 12. All ages. Start time will be at 11:11 AM. The race will be held at Montrose Harbor, Grove 16 on Lake Michigan. Address: 600 W. Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613. Please see the race map for exact route location.

Register at runforPoland.com

If you have trouble registering, please contact WPNA 103.1 FM at 773-654-5500 or radio@wpna.fm

The registration will be open until the race date, including the day of registration. However, there is a limit of 2,500 participants and the event may sell out prior to October 30.

For an in-person 10K run, 5K run and 5K walk, the registration fee is $45 until May 31, $50 until August 31, and $55 until the end of registration. $40 for the virtual 5K run until August 31, $45 until the end of registration. The registration fee covers the costs of producing the race and the cost of the race packet. The race packet will include a tech T-shirt (adult unisex sizes only) and a cinch backpack. All participants will receive a bib and all finishers will get a custom medal. Participants who registered for the in-person 10K or 5K run will have a timing chip on their bib. In-person participants receive a free lunch – please use the food tab on your bib to claim it.

Polish Independence 10K/5K Run/Walk is a race commemorating Poland’s resurgence as an independent state on November 11th, 1918. Traditionally held in major Polish cities, it was introduced to the United States in 2018 and organized annually in Chicago by WPNA 103.1 FM, Polish American Mix. This USATF-certified, chip-timed course runs along the beautiful Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor. All participants receive a runner’s bib, a custom finisher’s medal and the event T-shirt. All ages.

Those who cannot attend in person, are welcome to choose the virtual 5K run and join us from anywhere in the United States, Canada or Poland. The virtual participants also receive the bib, medal and T-shirt.