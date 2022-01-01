Polish Heritage Night In Connecticut

CONNECTICUT – Polish Heritage Night is returning to Trinity Stadium on Saturday, September 17th (7 pm) in a partnership with Hartford Athletic Soccer to benefit the Polish National Home of Hartford. The Hartford Athletic takes on Las Vegas Lights FC!

Celebrate your Polish Heritage:

-Wear your favorite Polish gear

-Bring your Polish Flag

-Join us at the PNH or Lot #2 for tailgating beginning at 4:00pm.

Order your tickets early to insure delivery of this year’s LIMITED EDITION SCARF!

At checkout, the “Fundraiser East Stand” ticket will donate $3 back to the Polish National Home and get you a ticket to the game.

If you select the “Scarf + East Stand Fundraiser” ticket, you will get an East Stand ticket AND a special edition Polish scarf + a donation of $5 back to the Polish National Home. Scarf packages must be ordered by Friday, 9/16

Game Activations:

Pre-game tailgate in the parking lot 4pm-7pm

Select Polish Concessions

When: Saturday, September 17th – Game Starts at 7 pm – Gates Open at 6 pm

Where: Trinity Health Stadium – 250 Huyshope Ave. Hartford, CT

Parking/Tailgating: Lots Located Across from the Stadium – Lots Open at 4 pm

Other Promotions: $2 Beers, $2 Sodas, $1 Hot Dogs

Please contact Luke Surawski at lsurawski@hartfordathletic.com or 860-945-4216 with any ticketing questions