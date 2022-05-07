Polish Constitution Day Parade – May 7th

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America will be closed on Saturday, May 7th. All PMA visitors are encouraged to attend the Parade and Concert.
Join us and show your Polish pride by marching with the Polish Museum of America at Chicago’s Annual Polish Constitution Day Parade, celebrating the 231st anniversary of the Polish Constitution of 1791. The parade is organized in honor of this historic document, the first democratic constitution in Europe and second in the world only to the United States Constitution.
The Parade begins at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The PMA is Unit #74. We are meeting at the corner of Columbus Dr. and Balbo St. The official route runs along Columbus, from Balbo to Monroe. We recommend wearing your most comfortable walking shoes, and something white and red, if possible.
Following the parade, all are invited to attend the Grand Constitution Day Concert at the Chopin Garden in Grant Park (11th & Michigan Ave.) at 2:00 pm, organized by the Chicago Chopin Foundation and the Grant Park Conservancy.
We’re looking forward to seeing you march with us Saturday, May 7th!
– The PMA Board of Directors and Staff
Drodzy członkowie i przyjaciele MPA!”
Muzeum Polskie w Ameryce będzie zamknięte w sobotę 7 maja. Zapraszamy wszystkich na paradę i koncert!
Dołączcie do grupy Muzeum Polskiego w Ameryce w dniu polskiej parady z okazji Święta Konstytucji 3 maja, w sobotę 7 maja!
W tym roku MPA będzie maszerowało z numerem 74. Trasa parady przebiega wzdłuż ulicy Columbus Dr. do Monroe St. Grupa Muzeum zbiera się na rogu Columbus Dr. i Balbo St. Jeśli chcieliby Państwo nam towarzyszyć, spotkajmy się przed paradą, która rozpoczyna się o 11:30. Radzimy założyć wygodne buty oraz, w miarę możliwości, mieć na sobie coś biało-czerwonego.
Po paradzie – zapraszamy Państwa na Wielki Koncert Konstytucyjny w Ogrodzie Chopina, który mieści się w Grant Park (Michigan Ave. i 11th St.). Koncert Konstytucyjny rozpocznie się o godz. 14, bezpośrednio po Paradzie 3 Maja, więcej informacji: Chicago Chopin Foundation
Bylibyśmy bardzo radzi, gdyby zechcieli nam Państwo towarzyszyć!
Zespół MPA