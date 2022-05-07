Polish Constitution Day Parade – May 7th

ILLINOIS – The Polish Museum of America will be closed on Saturday, May 7th. All PMA visitors are encouraged to attend the Parade and Concert.

Join us and show your Polish pride by marching with the Polish Museum of America at Chicago’s Annual Polish Constitution Day Parade, celebrating the 231st anniversary of the Polish Constitution of 1791. The parade is organized in honor of this historic document, the first democratic constitution in Europe and second in the world only to the United States Constitution.

The Parade begins at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The PMA is Unit #74 . We are meeting at the corner of Columbus Dr. and Balbo St. The official route runs along Columbus, from Balbo to Monroe. We recommend wearing your most comfortable walking shoes, and something white and red, if possible.

Following the parade, all are invited to attend the Grand Constitution Day Concert at the Chopin Garden in Grant Park (11th & Michigan Ave.) at 2:00 pm, organized by the Chicago Chopin Foundation and the Grant Park Conservancy.

We’re looking forward to seeing you march with us Saturday, May 7th!