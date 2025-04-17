Polish Canadian Folk Singer In Concert!

Join us for an unforgettable concert of Basia Bułat, a Polish-Canadian folk singer, right here in D.C. on March 21, 2025, 8pm, at the Pearl Street Warehouse, 33 Pearl Street SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

Basia Bulat is a singer-songwriter who lives in Montreal, Canada. Over the course of five albums, she has brought together an intrinsic contemporary sound with a love of classic folk, country and R&B songwriting. Her first two albums, the folk-music-tinted Oh, My Darling (2007) and Heart of my Own (2010) were recorded in analogue with punk-rock producer Howard Bilerman; 2004’s Tall Tall Shadow, exploring friendship and grief, was made with Mark Lawson and Arcade Fire’s Tim Kingsbury; 2016’s Good Advice, a break-up album, was produced in Kentucky with My Morning Jacket frontman . In addition to her powerhouse voice, Bulat is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, recording and performing on electric guitar, piano, autoharp, ukulele, bass and charango.

Bulat is a three-time Polaris Music Prize finalist and has been nominated for three Juno Awards. In recent years she has also been selected to perform at landmark events such as the Montreux Jazz Festival, and Newport Folk Festival. As a touring artist, she has shared stages with acts including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The National, Arcade Fire, St. Vincent, and Sufjan Stevens.

Basia Bułat’s new album, “Basia’s Palace” came out on February 21 this year as the follow-up to 2022’s The Garden, where Bułat re-recorded songs from across her first five solo albums with a string quartet, and her first album of all new material since 2020’s Are You In Love? Along with the announcement comes first single “Baby”, which comes with a single-take music video directed by Nora Rosenthal.

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington, D.C.