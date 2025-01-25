Polish Boxers To Invade “The Rock”

By Jim Dombrowski

NEW JERSEY – Boxing returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Saturday, February 1st with an invasion of Polish boxers. Titled, Winter Warfare and promoted by Prime Time Promotions, the main event features upcoming Heavyweight sensation Damian Knyba (14-0, 8 KO’s ) vs. veteran pugilist Andrzej Wawrzyk (34-4, 20 KO’s) in a 10 Round Bout.

PHOTO: Andrian Giza with Damian Knyba. Andrian is one of the Social Media Influencers helping to promote Damian. Giza has over 300,000 followers on TikTok. You can contact him at Only.Andrian.

Knyba is from Wudzyn, Poland. The athletic Damian was a track and field athlete before turning to boxing. He was ranked third in the Disc in his country with hopes of making the Olympic team a real possibility. At 6’7” tall he has the physique of an NBA or NFL player.

As we conversed, his dynamic personality which is full of humor , wit and intelligence was quickly recognizable. His study in college had him headed toward being a Physical Education teacher before his full time commitment to fighting for the Heavyweight Championship of the World became his number one priority.

Also on the card fighting as Junior Bantamweights is Miyo Yoshida vs. Beata Dudek plus Michal Soczynski vs. Mateusz Beteznicki.

Prime Time Promotions founded by Eryk Rachwal was born in Bieszcczady, Poland. Eryk came to America as a youngster. He graduated from Sayreville High School where he played soccer; but his love for Boxing has him persuing this sport as a promoter. “I am grateful and truly proud to have this opportunity to promote “Winter Warfare” at The Rock, voiced Eryk.

The Rock in Newark is home to the three time Stanley Cup Champion NJ Devils.

The Harris/Blitzer ownership group (HBE) has been involved in bringing boxing to Newark since the beginning of their ownership. Tomasz Adamek filled the arena on several occasions and other cards have brought memorable fight cards to The Rock.

The February 1st card has a diverse mix of top fight promoters sharing their fighters. Both Top Rank and DiBella Entertainment have boxers on the “Winter Warfare” program. If you are a boxing fan, next Saturday, February 1 card led by many Polish boxers and a host of other pugilists makes this a fun night out for any boxing fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.prucenter.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

PHOTO: Highly touted Heavyweight Damian Knyba is working out at a very discreet gym in Paterson, True Warriors, as he prepares to take on veteran Andrzej Wawrzyk on February 1 at The Rock. Damian spoke about how happy he was to fight at the Prudential Center as he prepares for his first 10 Round Bout. “I truly hope to be able to fight for the Heavyweight Championship of the World one day,” explained Damian. “Boxing in America is the place to be to become a World Champion. The only drawback of not being in Poland is the food. I find the food much better in Poland,” voiced Damian. Taking off the wraps is his trainer Shaun George who said that Damian who is 14-0 is in great shape and ready to go 12 Rounds. His conditioning and speed is incredible and his power at 6’7” is masterful.

Photos & Captions by Jim Dombrowski