Polish Arts Club of Youngstown Celebrates 90th Year

Youngstown, OH – March 10, 2024 – The Polish Arts Club of Youngstown marked the beginning of its 90th anniversary year with a successful Scholarship, Art, Music, and Tea Reception on Sunday, March 9, at the Butler Institute of American Art. The event, held from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM in the Butler North Gallery, celebrated Polish culture through music, poetry, and the recognition of outstanding scholarship recipients.

Photo Caption: Polish Arts Club of Youngstown Scholarship Chair, Lisa Lotze (left), presented scholarships to Isabella Lyda Khoury (center) and Lucas John Mazur (right) at the club’s annual Scholarship, Art, Music, and Tea Reception at the Butler North Gallery of the Butler Institute of American Art.

The afternoon commenced with a welcome from President Mary Ann Mlynarski, President Polish Arts Club followed by a a poignant poetry reading by PAC member Agata Khoury, who recited “Przy Piwoniach” (By the Peonies) by Czesław Miłosz, adding a layer of literary depth to the celebration. This was followed by a captivating performance by renowned local harpist – and former PAC scholarship winner – Kirk Kupensky, who delighted the audience with selections from Vivaldi, Mozart, Debussy, and the beloved Polish composer, Chopin.

A highlight of the reception was the presentation of scholarships by Lisa Lotze, PAC Scholarship Chair. This year’s deserving recipients are:

Isabella Lyda Khoury , a Poland resident and student at The Ohio State University, who aspires to a leadership role in internal operations or logistics management within a leading retail or women’s health company, with the ultimate goal of becoming a Chief Operating Officer.

, a Poland resident and student at The Ohio State University, who aspires to a leadership role in internal operations or logistics management within a leading retail or women’s health company, with the ultimate goal of becoming a Chief Operating Officer. Lucas John Mazur, a Poland resident and student at Youngstown State University, who plans to pursue a career in the IT field, focusing on building a stable and fulfilling career while prioritizing health, family, and financial security.

The event concluded with a delightful tea and dessert reception, allowing attendees to mingle and celebrate the achievements of the scholarship recipients and the rich cultural heritage of Poland.

The Polish Arts Club of Youngstown is proud to continue its 90-year tradition of promoting Polish culture in the Valley. The successful reception demonstrated the club’s commitment to supporting education and fostering appreciation for the arts.

The event was free and open to the public.

